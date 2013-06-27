Zim Diaspora







By Correspondent

WHILE Zimbabweans successfully liberated themselves from the ruthless jaws of white domination, they oddly forgot to free themselves from black-on-black dictatorship, Bulawayo-East Member of Parliament, ThabithaKhumalo said in Britain.

She spoke when she addressed an MDC-T Dinner Dance in Oxford, Saturday in which a total of 100 exiled Zimbabweans attended. Ms Tanya Mutasa of Bristol, dressed in a flamboyant cultural code of etiquette kept the audience alive as Master of Ceremony.



MP Thabitha Khumalo shows her nimblefootedness as party supporters join her



The Dinner Dance confirmed the growing popularity of victorious Bulawayo east MP Thabitha Khumalo who jetted in for the gig as part of her post-election celebrations following the twinning programme of Bulawayo east and Oxford city. At a time when people we wondering whether MDC-T support was at its lowest, the number of the attendees was amazing by current standards.



“We are free from colonialism, but we not free from dictatorship. Oppression is oppression,” said Khumalo, adding that Zimbabweans forgot to free themselves.

Khumalo who last week was allegedly insulted by her boss, Morgan Tsvangirai, urged the festive crowd to rally behind her leader whom she said would come back stronger for the 2018 elections.

When asked by this reporter to respond to the insults, Khumalo said: "No comment".



Instead went on to rally support behind her insulting leader.

“We got to start making preparations for the 2018 and our leader Tsvangirai would contest the elections for presidency, “she said, much to a deafening silence.

“The loss in recent elections doesn’t mean that we lose hope, we got to be prisoners of hope. The time has come for us to regroup and retrategise,”

Khumalo said she was petrified by the idea of branding Zimbabweans asylum seekers in Britain.

“You are not asylum seekers, but you are an educated workforce. The sad thing is that Zimbabwe education was designed and shaped by the British, instead of them calling you asylum, they should give you jobs because you are all British-educated,” she said.

She protested the idea that Europeans always find it easy to travel up and down to Africa, but when Africans decide to travel to Europe there are restrictions.

"Zimbabweans are skilled people. I urge you to reskill yourselves and get ready for redeployment to reconstruct Zimbabwe,"



Khumalo urged the MDC-UK and Ireland to stop infightings and bickering.

“We need unity, however with all these people who have come here, it shows me that you are beginning to see the importance of unity. I am humbled that you are finally realising the infightings will never take you anyway,”

However, Khumalo said there was an importance for those who lead people to show accountability.

“If people give you money, it’s for the party not individuals. People are right by asking for accountability, “she said.

The Oxford chairman Crispen Chamburuka who stood up chanting “Morgan Tsvangirai ndiye” as the crowd responded, said he was pleased to have been part of a winning team, referring to Khumalo.

“We have also sponsored different people, for example we sponsored Elliot Pfebve as” he said.

"We as Oxford branch made things happen in Bulawayo now we have Thabitha Khumalo. We will not give up for the sake of saving lives. Soldiers do not die. We will asked MP Khumalo to identify the needs of Bulawayo east. We started by making sure that she has enough resources to fight the election. We sent mobile phones and other important things to fight an election, now we are happy she prevailed," said Mr Chamburuka.

